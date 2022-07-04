FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE)- The downtown fireworks are a favorite in the Summit city, but do you know the preparations it takes to put them on?

Matt Loraine of Melrose Pyrothechnics, Inc. says it takes about a year in advance to plan for this firework show.

“With permitting, insurance ordering product, designing the show, the weeks ago we get the trucks and we get the equipment prepared, and loading the trucks happened all day yesterday,” explained Loraine. “Then getting here at 8:30 this morning, there are six of us here today, I’ve got multiple other shows going on in Northeast Indiana, so I’ve got crews out, and people are working with small towns and big cities getting ready to celebrate,” Loraine said.

After a total of a 14-hour day, Loraine and his crew started at 8:30 Monday morning. But Loraine explains it is all worth it when the final shell is set off.

“The crowd at the end of the show, you can go to the edge and you can hear the whole city just cheering and rising up, and it kind of just climbs up the building to you, it’s really really cool,” said Loraine.

The downtown fireworks will start at the conclusion of Monday night’s Tincaps game.