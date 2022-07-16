FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Three Rivers Festival hosted the seventh annual Pedal, Paddle, Play event on Saturday.

The event invited participants to bike or paddle trails on a quest to win prizes. Participants could also learn about the remarkable places available to paddle in Northeast Indiana by going on scavenger hunts and solving puzzles.

After pedaling or paddling the trails on the scavenger hunt, there was an event with area environmental and recreation groups, live music by Pink Droyd, food, and beverages.

The event, presented by Northeast Indiana Water Trails, took place at Promenade Park from 9:30am to 2pm.