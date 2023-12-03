FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE)— More than 100 people packed into the Jennings Center Sunday afternoon for the 70th annual Wassail Reunion.

The Wassail Reunion is a time to ring in the holiday season surrounded by community. This celebration also comes as the Jennings Center is celebrating its 75th anniversary.

At one point in the program, attendees were invited to share their memories created at the Jennings Center over the years. Some shared that their fond memories date all the way back to the 1950s, showing the impact this community center has on the neighborhood it serves.

“There’s multiple generations that are using the facility,” Director of Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation, Steve McDaniel said. “And to me, that’s what it’s all about. So we’ve got parents and grandparents telling their grandkids, ‘This is what we used to do’. And they can say, ‘Grandma and Grandpa, we’re doing the same on a daily basis’.”

The event was free and open to the public.

The Jennings Center is open five days a week (Monday-Friday), and they are working to build additional programming for adults, further promoting that the space is to be used by multiple generations.