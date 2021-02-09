5 vehicles care tips to help prevent long-term damage in the cold weather

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – From road salt to frozen gas lines, it’s no secret that winter can take its toll on vehicles.

Kenn Smith from Tuffy Tire and Auto Service suggests these five vehicle care tips to help prevent long-term damage:

Monitor tire depth and tread and replace tires if necessary

Keep the gas tank at least half full

Consider replacing the vehicle’s battery if it’s old, corroded or not performing well

Make sure wiper blades work properly and that your have plenty of fluid

Smith says delaying care on common items could cost you in the long run.

“A lot of no starts, batteries and tires. A lot of it can cause damage to the engine, a lot of the services need to be done, like your oil changes, anti-freeze and overall maintenance,” he said.

Smith’s best tip: care for your car year-round and be proactive to address problems before they happen.