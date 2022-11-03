FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — For more than a year, WANE 15 has kept you up to date on the Allen County Jail, the 2020 federal lawsuit brought by ACLU Indiana and inmates because of overcrowding and understaffing forcing changes to local incarceration, the proposal to build a new jail and the roles of the Allen County Sheriff, Allen County Commissioners and the criminal justice system.

In March, we brought you exclusive footage from inside the Allen County Jail. You got to see the place from the aging gray walls to dingy A-block, the rusting steel bed inside a cell, the kitchen, lock-up and the basketball courts, among other spaces.

Now we’ll clear up a few misconceptions lately voiced in local reports and social media. Deputy Chief David Butler, jail commander, sat down with WANE to answer a few key questions.

1. What is the per diem rate for holding an inmate, and who pays?

Answer: if the inmate is a sentenced inmate, meaning a Level 1 to 6 felony, the state pays a per diem rate of $37.50. The per diem is also paid for federal holds and parole holds. The number of inmates paid for Thursday amounted to 118 out of 688, according to data crunched Butler and assistant jail commander, Mark Sickafoose. The rest of the inmates are paid for by county taxpayers, he said

2. Some folks believe the per diem rate is $58 a day. How did that misconception come about?

Answer: U.S. Marshalls contracted with Allen County to hold federal inmates at a rate of $58 a day. The Allen County Commissioners cancelled the contract, worth more than $1 million annually as of June 15. The last federal inmate was shipped out June 2. The move was done to reduce the population of the jail that was averaging about 800 inmates a day. Federal inmates numbered between 30 and 35 typically.

3. What about those 160 inmates listed as “on hold?” Looks like there are so many!

Answer: Normally, inmates are kept on hold for another county. That means when they finish their business here, they’ll be taken to other counties. In a recent census published on the Allen County Commissioners’ website, some of those counties included Adams, Bartholomew, Decatur, DeKalb and Elkhart, to name a few.

Infrastructure of the Allen County Jail. (David Butler) A jail bed indoor recreation Inmate property at the Allen County Jail outdoor recreation A Block Just some of the exclusive photos of the Allen County Jail, inside and out.

Other holds include inmates waiting to be transferred to the Indiana Department of Corrections which accepts about 10 county inmates a week.

Other hold reasons include inmates on fugitive hold from other states, holds for Victim Assistance, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and fingerprints.

Victim Assistance keeps track of inmates charged with domestic battery, for instance, in order to alert the family of the inmate’s release.

Fingerprint holds are something like a “post-it” note. In booking data, it reminds jail personnel that the inmate needs to be fingerprinted. In Allen County, an inmate is fingerprinted at booking and then, if she or he is held for 72 hours, the inmate is reprocessed and fingerprinted once again.

“The report’s showing you some 160-ish people that have some kind of hold, but what the report is not showing you is their other charges and why they’re here,” Butler said. “A majority of these, well almost all of them, are here on other cases whether it’s pending trial, and, in addition to that, they have a hold for another county or they have a hold for parole, etcetera.

4. Why can’t the county finish the 4th floor? It’s been empty for years

Answer: That it has, but right now, it has another use. Since federal judge Damon R. Leichty ruled on March 31 that changes are necessary at the Allen County Jail and that includes recreation at least three times a week per inmate, jail personnel had to open up a lower floor room used for inmate property storage and cleaning supplies. Property storage was moved to the empty fourth floor space. If it were to be finished, it would house bout 52 inmates which is not enough to fill the current or future demand of local incarceration.

“It’s not an entire floor. It has sat empty since 2004. When we say unfinished, there’s no walls, there’s no cells. It’s just a bare, open, vacant floor. Opposite that is a cell block that we utilize. When we had to increase inmate recreation and the frequency of inmate recreation, in response to the federal lawsuit, we had to reclaim the area. ”

5. Why can’t they just fix up the jail rather than spend $300-$350 million on a new jail complex?

The current jail does not meet state jail standards for cell size and showers besides other components that have changed since the original jail was built in 1981. Subsequent additions in 1994 and 10 years later are better, but still not optimal.

“Just maintaining is the biggest challenge now,” Butler said. “In the oldest part of the jail, we have pipes encased in rebar reinforced concrete that are literally rotting away, like brittle, rotting, leaking that county maintenance deals with almost daily.

“If you’re talking bigger scale rehab, like bringing it up to jail standards, you can’t just move walls. It’s concrete, rebar, reinforced walls,” Butler explained.

In the existing jail, there are insufficient areas for programming. Jail staff cleared a small block in order to create a space for JCAP – Jail Chemical Addiction Programs.

But in a new POD jail design, inmates would live in an area that would have indoor and outdoor recreation, classrooms and cells where the cell plumbing is located outside the cell, preventing inmates from causing sinks and toilets to overflow and threats and contraband from getting delivered through the pipes.

Butler said the county is looking at a model that would be something like the Adams County Jail built about five years ago. The local sheriff’s department has been working with architects to include more classrooms in each POD, programming spaces to give the jail more options and the better ability to provide different classes like substance abuse, domestic violence, chapel services, everything.

If you have other questions on the Allen County Jail, jail procedures and the future of the jail, we’ll try to get answers for you. Send your questions to wane.com/report-it/.