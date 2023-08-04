HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office announced a five-month-old who suffered “catastrophic injuries” in an abuse and neglect case reported earlier this week has now died.

According to the sheriff’s office, Jett Leon Goldsby was removed from life-support on Friday morning after doctors determined he had no brain activity and no prospect of recovery. Jett was placed on life support the day after his parents, Cheyenne Elmore-Sitz and Javontae Goldsby, reported he stopped breathing.

Authorities say the infant had sustained a skull fracture, retinal hemorrhages and bleeding on the brain indicative of an impact and being violently shaken. Doctors advised police the injuries were not accidental, and were inflicted by someone.

Javontae Goldsby and Cheyenne Elmore-Sitz were arrested and charged with neglect of a dependent causing catastrophic injury and aggravated battery. Both are being held at the Vanderburgh County Jail on $100,000 cash bonds. They are scheduled to appear in court on August 4 at 1 p.m..

The Indiana Donor Network obtained authorization for organ donation to occur.