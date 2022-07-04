Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating after a two vehicle crash sent five people to area hospitals. The crash happened just after 11 p.m. Monday night on Ridenour Road at Scott Road in Farmer Township in Defiance County.

Police say a 2018 Ford Fusion was was traveling southbound on Ridenour and failed to stop at a posted stop sign. A 2003 Chevrolet Silverado driven by 33 year old Adam Goebel of Montpelier, Ohio was traveling east on Scott and struck the passenger side of the Ford Fusion.

Goebel and his juvenile passenger were transported to Bryan E.R. and treated for non-life threatening injuries. The driver of the Ford Fusion is a juvenile and was transported to Hicksville for non-life threatening injuries. Both juvenile passengers in the Ford were taken by Samaritan to Parkview Hospital in Fort Wayne with serious injuries.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisten on the scene by the Difiance County Sheriff’s Office, Farmer Fire Department, Defiance County EMS, Williams County EMS, and Samaritan.

Police say alcohol does not appear to be a factor in the crash. Seatbelts were in use by all occupants involved in the crash. The crash remains under investigation.