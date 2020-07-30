5 dead in apparent murder-suicide at Ohio home: ‘My heart is broken for this family,’ mayor says

ELYRIA, Ohio (WJW) — Five people were found dead in an Ohio home Wednesday morning in what sources tell sister station WJW appears to have been a murder-suicide.

“It is with great sadness that we share this tragic news,” Elyria Mayor Frank Whitfield said in a press release. “This has been a challenging year — to say the least. Never did we imagine having to share the news that we’ve lost one of Elyria’s families in this way.”

Elyria lies roughly 30 miles southwest of Cleveland.

According to police, officers responded to the home at 8:11 a.m. for a wellbeing check of the residents.

During that time, police said it was discovered that the family was dead inside the home.

Sources said the deaths of the individuals, who were all family members, appears to be a murder-suicide. The Lorain County Coroner’s Office will make the official ruling.

Elyria police, who continued to investigate Wednesday, said three of the victims were children.

“Elyria mourns with their family and friends who woke to such tragic news,” Mayor Whitfield said in the statement. “My heart is broken for this family in particular the children. I cannot imagine the pain those close to them must feel and we send our deepest condolences and are here to support them and any of our residents who need our help.”

Meanwhile, the Elyria Police Detective Bureau and the coroner’s office continue to investigate. Additional information will be released at a later date. Officials did not identify the victims pending family notification.