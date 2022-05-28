(WANE) – After several postponements throughout the week, baseball sectional matchups picked up steam on Saturday afternoon.

In Class 3A, Norwell dominated Mississinewa to punch their ticket to Monday’s semifinal matchup against Oak Hill. Trey Bodenheimer led the way for the Knights with a three RBI performance, while Lleyton Bailey earned nine strikeouts in a complete game on Saturday.

In Class 4A, Snider, Carroll, Homestead and Wayne won their respective matchups to advance to Monday’s sectional title games.

Scroll below for a complete scoreboard of northeast Indiana sectional results:

Class 4A

Sectional 5 – DeKalb

Snider 13 Northrop 2

Carroll 12 DeKalb 3

Sectional 6 -Huntington

Columbia City 0 Homestead 4

Wayne 5 South Side 4

Class 3A

Sectional 22 – Angola

Concordia 4 Bishop Luers 3

Angola 5 Leo 8

Sectional 23 – Bellmont

Oak Hill 18 Marion 2

Norwell 9 Mississinewa 2

Class 2A

Sectional 35 – Westview

Fairfield 5 LaVille 1

Bremen 1 Westview 8

Sectional 36 – Eastside

Eastside 5 Adams Central 2

Woodlan — Bluffton —

Sectional 37 – Wabash

Wabash 2 Carroll (Flora) 9

Whitko — Manchester —

Class A

Sectional 51 – Fremont

Fremont — Blackhawk Christian

Elkhart Christian Academy — Canterbury —

Lakewood Park Christian — Bethany Christian —