40K Hoosiers vaccinated, could reach 100K in January

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WANE) – While Indiana’s top doctor talked about the continuation of pandemic stress on hospitals across the state Tuesday, a bit of hope was presented. 40,000 Hoosiers were expected to have gotten the COVID-19 vaccine by the end of the day, with another 50,000 people have appointments scheduled into January.

“It’s truly the hope we all need,” Dr. Lindsay Weaver, the state’s chief medical officer said about the second vaccine arriving in the state.

According to Dr. Weaver, 94,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine had arrived in Indiana between Friday and Monday. An order has been put in for the Moderna vaccine. There are about 400,000 healthcare workers in the state. A regular cadence of orders are expected to arrive in Indiana after the holidays.

While the vaccine’s arrival in the state has provided some hope, State Health Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box continued to urge caution. She noted the high numbers of deaths – 143 reported Tuesday.

“Protecting our healthcare workforce is more important than ever,” Box noted after saying she was thrilled thousands had gotten the vaccine in a week’s time. “The numbers are stressing our healthcare system…. these are sobering numbers.”

“Don’t pop the cork yet,” Governor Eric Holcomb added.

According to a survey done in-part by the State of Indiana, 57% of Hoosiers have said they would get the vaccine, while another 34% said they weren’t sure. Dr. Weaver said Tuesday that the state would work to convince the 34% of the importance of getting the shots.

After being asked if he personally knew someone who had died from COVID-19, Holcomb reflected on the emotional side of the pandemic.



“This is tough,” Holcomb said after taking a brief pause. “It’s tougher on the families. It’s tough enough when you have underlying health conditions that you’re struggling with. And then to know that it’s out and about and it’s unlike anything that we’ve ever seen… it’s tough losing someone. Regardless if I know them or not personally, I try not to personalize this thing that we’re all going though because we’re all going through it together.”

Indiana Senator Todd Young also joined the weekly press conference, explaining the details of the COVID-19 Relief Package passed by congress. You can see that below: