4 years later – Students gather at PFW to watch the inauguration of a new president

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Four years after gathering to watch the inauguration of President Donald Trump, a new group of Purdue Fort Wayne students looked on and reacted to the swearing-in ceremony of President Joe Biden.

After sitting in on the viewing party in 2017, WANE 15 returned to campus as the power of the office of president transferred from Trump to Biden.

“It was great, fantastic, I loved every moment of it,” Tyler Schoditsch said about the 2021 inauguration. “He’s going to united us. As opposed to Trump. All he was doing was dividing us. Now we’re going to be united.”

Four years ago, the viewing was preceded by a panel discussion. On Wednesday, guests were brought in virtually. One theme held true through both inaugurations though – a hope for unity.

“I think one of the most important things we can do is sort of give Trump a chance.” Nathan Brophy told WANE 15 on January 20, 2017. “I think the time for fear and cowering is over.”

“I would hope that everyone can take a breath,” Saron Girma said on Wednesday. “That doesn’t mean that all the world’s problems are gone, but that we can get back to having civil, or as civil as we possibly can conversation in politics.”

One senior offered cautious optimism Wednesday after the four years in school happened in during the Trump administration.

“I’m still waiting for the feeling of relief,” Brooklyn Prosser explained. “I think once things start to, like executive orders get signed, then that will be a lot easier to set in because ‘expect the unexpected’ it always feels like with how everything has been in the past four years.”