FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The City of Fort Wayne’s Office of Housing and Neighborhood Services (OHNS) has started looking for ways to help the homeless.

And they’re taking comments on how they can put 4 million towards aiding the homeless in the most effective way possible.

According to a release from OHNS, they’re looking for anyone with good ideas.

“Qualified non-profit agencies are invited to submit proposals for funding to provide low-barrier, non-congregate emergency shelter for HOME-ARP qualifying populations.”

In short, OHNS is looking for the nonprofit’s best pitches for a homeless shelter solution that doesn’t put multiple people or family units in the same living spaces.

Kelly Lundburg, the Director at OHNS, was overjoyed about the funds.

“I will say we view this funding as almost a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, it’s not often that we get an additional $4 million to meet the needs of our homeless population.”

Applications must be complete and brought to Citizens Square by 5:00 pm Friday, June 24th. Questions can be directed via email to OHNS@cityoffortwayne.org, and more information can be found on the OHNS website.