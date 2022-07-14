LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ind. — Indiana State Police arrested four people in a drug bust that was prompted by a police K-9 finding a used syringe with drug residue during a traffic stop.

Police say the traffic stop was made by an ISP sergeant who pulled over 29-year-old Dylan Meadows of Bedford at 13th and U Street in Bedford on Wednesday.

The sergeant reportedly observed behaviors of what state police described as “criminal activity.” A K-9 was requested from the Bedford police department.

After K-9 Zazu gave a positive alert on Meadows’ car, police found a used, uncapped syringe with meth residue.

Troopers obtained a warrant to search Meadows apartment on Ted Jones Drive and found nine grams of meth, digital scales, plastic bags for packaging drugs, and other items associated with dealing meth.

(Left to Right) Dylan Meadows, Bradley Crawford, Allison Dalton, Christine Blackburn

A search warrant was then obtained for a home on Old State Road 450.

ISP says they found two grams of cocaine on 52-year-old Bradley Crawford of Bloomington and three grams of heroin on 30-year-old Bedford woman Allison Dalton.

A third home was searched on 2nd Street. Police found a woman wanted on an active warrant, 40-year-old Christine Blackburn of Bedford.

During a search of the home, police found approximately 75 grams of methamphetamine, digital scales, and other items associated with dealing methamphetamine.

The arrest charges are as follows:

Dylan Meadows Dealing Methamphetamine with a Prior Conviction Possession of Methamphetamine Possession of a Hypodermic Syringe

Bradley Crawford Possession of Cocaine Visiting a Common Nuisance

Allison Dalton Possession of Heroin

Christine Blackburn Dealing Methamphetamine Possession of Methamphetamine Petition to Revoke Felony Warrant



ISP Sgt. Greg Day praised the efforts of all investigating and assisting officers. He stated, “Through hard work, diligence, and a dedication to quality, this investigation made a positive difference in our community.

This drug organization was responsible for a large number of illegal narcotics flowing into Lawrence County, so these arrests will slow access to the drugs by those struggling with addiction issues. A special thanks to Officer Bade and ZaZu for their assistance as well.”