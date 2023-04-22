INDIANAPOLIS — 32 people have been arrested in a child sex sting, according to a press release from the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office.
The sting was operated from Tuesday, April 18 – Thursday, April 20 and setup by the members of the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, the Franklin Police Department, and the Edinburgh Police Department.
“Together we are dedicated to protecting our youth and our community from these ruthless predators,” said Chief Kirby Cochran. “We will continue to partner and work tirelessly to bring these folks to justice. The protection of our youth in our communities is paramount and our continued commitment to these operations will not waiver. We truly appreciate the hard work and dedication of our teams of dedicated officers who work tirelessly to bring these perpetrators to justice.”
The investigation was operated in the 300 block of E. Countyline Rd. in Greenwood. Although the arrested people are from all around the state including Avon, Beech Grove, Brownsburg, Cicero, Columbus, Crawfordsville, Dayton, Fairland, Fishers, Homecroft, Indianapolis, and Marion. One man is also from Hermitage, Tennessee. The individual mugshots and charges are listed below.
“We are committed to protecting the children of our county by putting a stop to the sick and perverted practice of soliciting children for sex,” said Prosecutor Lance Hamner.
Since December of 2020, a total of 81 suspects have been arrested in child sex stings initiated by the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, the Franklin Police Department and the Edinburgh Police Department. They plan to continue the operations.
On Tuesday, April 18, 2023 the following people were arrested:
On Wednesday, April 19, 2023 the following people were arrested:
On Thursday, April 20, 2023 the following people were arrested: