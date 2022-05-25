NORTH WEBSTER, Ind. (WANE) Three men fishing on Spear Lake had to be rescued Sunday afternoon after their boat sank.

Conservation Officers responded quickly to the scene at around 3:15 p.m. after receiving a report of boaters in the water according to the Indiana DNR.

With the help of nearby boaters, they pulled all three anglers from the water. The three were transported to shore, checked out, and cleared by EMS.

Investigators determined that while one fisherman was trying to retrieve a fishing rod that had fallen in the water, the boat took on water and sank. The boat did not have the required Personal Flotation Devices (PFD) on board. By law, wearable PFDs are required for every person on a boat.