FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE)– Several local black-owned businesses got a boost from the Dyer Family Foundation on Monday.

The Dyer Family Foundation, in collaboration with Flagstar Bank and the Indiana Black Expo Fort Wayne Chapter, unveiled a new program on February 1, 2022, that aims to support small for-profit local Black-owned businesses with annual revenues of less than $1 million.

The Dyer Family Foundation plans on giving these local businesses grants of up to $25,000.

The press conference on Monday morning revealed the 17 recipients of the grants.

In addition to the grants, Greater Fort Wayne and Flagstar Bank will provide additional services for recipients of the grant. Flagstar Bank will provide bank accounts, credit needs, retirement plans, and payroll services, while Greater Fort Wayne will provide free meeting space and business coaching.