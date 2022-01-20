2022 Auburn Cord Duesenberg Festival poster revealed

AUBURN, Ind. (WANE) The 2022 ACD Festival poster made by graphic artist Amanda Peet was revealed on Wednesday. This is her 5th year designing the poster and she estimated spending over 100 hours working to create it.

To mark the festivals 66th year, the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Club chose to celebrate the “Year of the L-29 Cord”. A 1930 Cord L-29 Cabriolet that had been donated to the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum in Auburn was Peets inspiration for the poster. The car was previously owned by the Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation and is scheduled to return to the ACDA Museum in early April.

ACD Festival Executive Director Leslie Peel said that, “Each year we look forward to seeing what Amanda has created. She is a valued member of the ACD Festival family, and we greatly appreciate all of the time, talent and hard work she puts into the poster each and every year”.

Peet commented, “I’m excited to unveil my fifth festival poster. Like everyone, I’m looking forward to a great festival.” The 2022 poster will be printed in February and sold in the ACD Festival office and at local museums in Auburn. The festival takes place over Labor Day weekend.

For more information regarding the 2022 ACD Festival, visit www.acdfestival.org, or contact the festival by email at information@acdfestival.org, or by phone—260-925-3600.