2021 wedding industry bouncing back with new trends

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Whether you are newly engaged or had to put off your wedding due to COVID-19, the 2021 wedding industry is bouncing back.

“People are starting to go back to being comfortable in venues,” said Quinn Kumfer, videographer and owner of Treeboy Productions. “Eighty percent of my weddings are in indoor venues and they are at full capacity ready to roll like nothing ever happened.”

“Brides and grooms just want that normalcy for their wedding,” said Haley Maccionei, photographer and owner of Photography by Haley Macciomei. “So they are almost shutting off whatever is going on in the world. They want to enjoy their day.”

Macciomei started Photography by Haley Macciomei two years ago. In the past year her business has taken off, booking 20 weddings in 2020. Then COVID-19 hit.

“It was so up in the air at the beginning with COVID,” Macciomei said. “While we were in lockdown we didn’t know how long it would last, and I was worried brides would cancel. But luckily we were still able to make it work.”

The pandemic also created sparked a new business opportunity for Kumfer who went from filming commercials to weddings.

“So many weddings downsized and that’s freed up their budget,” Kumfer said. “It’s also freed up what they can do to still make everyone feel involved. That’s where a videographer comes in. That’s where a videographer excels. A videographer can go in and make you feel like you were there. More and more people are starting to reach out and call and see the value of that.”

Both say that they were lucky in that neither had weddings canceled last year. Instead, details like the venue and number of guests changed.

“More people are converting at least a part of their property into a wedding venue. I think I shot four or five weddings last year that was similar to that,” Kumfer said.

A trend this year is what day the weddings are on. Instead of being on Saturday, brides and grooms are choosing Friday or Sunday for their big day. Some are even holding weddings during the workweek.

Others are having guests wear color-coded wrist bands to show how the guest feels about social distancing and being in their personal bubble.

There are also options to take photos the day after your wedding. All of those decisions made to help the couple enjoy their day.

“Just be able to relax and enjoy it on your wedding day and really just enjoy it and soak it,” Macciomei said.

If you are planning a wedding both suggest booking sooner rather than later.

