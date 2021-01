The 2021 Auburn Cord Duesenberg Festival poster celebrates the roaring 20s.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Folks in Auburn are already planning for Labor Day weekend.

The Auburn Cord Duesenberg Festival released this year’s poster – a salute to the roaring twenties. They plan to celebrate women behind the wheel.

Artist Amanda Peet estimates it took her about 100 hours to create the poster.

The Festival’s iconic parade is scheduled for September fourth.

Find the full list of events here.