$20,000 toy donation ensures all children at Kids Kampus receive gifts for Christmas

HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WANE) – Pacers Sports and Entertainment, the Fort Wayne Mad Ants and Jakks Pacific Toys joined forces for the third year in a row to donate more than $20,000 worth of toys to the children served at Pathfinder Kids Kampus in Huntington.

Photo courtesy of Pathfinder Services, Inc.

From NFL cruiser tricycles and Morf Board scooter skateboards to Sofia the First and Aladdin gifts, 500 brand new toys were handed out in total.

“We are so unbelievably grateful to these organizations, especially in this unprecedented year of COVID-19 that has been so difficult on everyone,” says Danielle Tips, President and CEO of Pathfinder Services. “We have more families struggling now than ever, so without this donation, some of our families would not have Christmas gifts for their children.”

With the toys donated by the Mad Ants, every family served at Kids Kampus received two gifts for each of their children, the press release said. Many were even able to take home gifts for the other children in their families.

“The Mad Ants appreciate the work that Kids Kampus is doing in our community and we are so grateful that we are able to give back to organizations like Pathfinder Services as a thank you for serving the community,” says Allison Link, Account Executive with the Mad Ants. “We were so excited to partner with them for the third year in a row, and even more excited for these kiddos!”