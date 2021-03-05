2 Princeton men arrested after investigation finds child pornography, meth

Patrick Ford, 30, and Kevin Smith, 60 (Photos courtesy of the Indiana State Police)

GIBSON COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Friday morning, Indiana State Police arrested two Princeton men for Child Exploitation and Dealing Methamphetamine.

Indiana State Police said it initiated a criminal investigation in January after receiving information that Patrick Ford, 30, of Princeton had suspicious photos on his cellphone. During the investigation, Indiana State Police Internet Crimes Against Children Unit conducted a forensic exam of Ford’s cellphone and revealed videos and images of child pornography. Further investigation revealed Kevin Smith, 60, of Princeton allegedly sent videos containing child pornography to Ford’s cellphone.

Friday at approximately 9:05 a.m., troopers executed arrest warrants and arrested Ford and Smith at their shared home located at 76 East CR 150 South, Princeton without incident, the press release said.

During a search of the home, troopers report finding approximately 26 grams of methamphetamine, alleged drug, scales, baggies and paraphernalia.

Ford and Smith were both taken to the Gibson County Jail where they are currently being held on bond.

Arrested on charges of:

Patrick Ford, 30, of Princeton

Child Exploitation-Child Pornography under the Age of Twelve, Level 4 Felony Child Exploitation-Disseminates Child Pornography to Another Person, Level 4 Felony Child Exploitation-Possession of Child Pornography, Level 5 Felony Dealing Methamphetamine, Level 2 Felony Possession of a Schedule IV Controlled Substance, Level 6 Felony

Kevin Smith, 60, of Princeton

Child Exploitation-Child Pornography under the Age of Twelve, Level 4 Felony Child Exploitation-Disseminates Child Pornography to Another Person, Level 5 Felony Child Exploitation-Possession of Child Pornography, Level 6 Felony Dealing Methamphetamine, Level 2 Felony Possession of a Schedule IV Controlled Substance, Level 6 Felony

This is an active investigation.