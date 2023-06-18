FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Two people were found dead inside a home in Huntertown Sunday evening.

The house is located in the 12200 block of Shearwater Run. It’s in a development off of Carroll Road near Lima Road.

According to the Allen County Sheriff’s Department, a man and woman were both found dead after a call from a third party about two people needing medical attention came in.

Police said both were suffering from apparent injuries, but it wasn’t made clear how they suffered said injuries.

Officials said this was contained to that home and that there’s no threat of danger to residents in the area.

The Allen County Coroner will rule on the cause and manner of the deaths following the completion of autopsies.

This story was updated to reflect that the home is in Huntertown, despite online maps listing it as a Fort Wayne address.