2 Palo Alto students sent home after possible exposure to coronavirus

PALO ALTO, Calif. (KRON) — Two students in the Palo Alto Unified School District were sent home Friday after district officials learned they may have been exposed to the novel coronavirus.

Officials say they received a report that a parent of the two students may have been exposed to COVID-19.

The students were immediately sent home and won’t attend school until more information becomes available.

One child is a Palo Alto High School student and the other attends JLS Middle School.

District officials say they will provide updates as they are received.

Schools in the Bay Area and throughout the country are preparing for the possible spread of the virus.

