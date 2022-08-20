NEW YORK (AP) — New York City police are investigating a crash that killed two men who were thrown from an all-terrain vehicle when it struck a tractor-trailer in Queens.

Authorities say the ATV driver was then run over by the truck. Police say the men were traveling through an intersection toward a Manhattan-bound entrance to the Ed Koch Queensboro Bridge when their ATV hit an oncoming tractor-trailer early Friday.

Officials say the 22-year-old driver, a Bronx resident, was pronounced dead at the scene, and the unidentified passenger later died at a hospital. Police say both suffered severe head and body trauma, while the truck driver was not hurt.