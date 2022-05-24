COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two Hoosier women are among White Castle’s latest Cravers Hall of Fame inductees.

The company inducted 10 of its most passionate and loyal customers into its 21st hall of fame class on Thursday in Columbus, Ohio.

Each inductee had to show how their crave for White Castle has impacted their life.

For one Hobart, Ind. woman, White Castle sliders and fries have became so engrained in her family gatherings — they even made their way into her grandmother’s will!

“My grandmother had little material possessions, but she knew the value of family gathering together. White Castle was specifically named in her legal documented will. This made me smile and appreciate the place White Castle has always had in our family gatherings for four generations, both the happy and the sad,” Tressia Stokes wrote in her winning entry.

Ten of White Castle’s most loyal fans were inducted into the Cravers Hall of Fame on Thursday, May 19. Here they’re joined by members of the Ingram family, who have owned and operated White Castle since its founding in 1921.

Stokes says during another family funeral, two separate relatives had brought White Castle to the wake following the ceremony.

Jessica Fields of Brownsburg credits White Castle with hooking her up with her husband of 17 years.

She says in June of 1998, she was in the drive-thru line with a friend when they noticed a driver in front of them looking at them in his rearview mirror.

“She got out of the car (yes, while in the drive-thru line) and asked if he had a girlfriend (he didn’t). She gave him my number and then we pulled aside and chatted for a minute,” said Fields’ entry in White Castle’s Cravers Hall of Fame.

Just one month after that, Fields says they became an official couple. They got married seven years later.

“A long-lasting relationship built on ‘THE CRAVE,'” said Fields.

She says the couple now has 3 beautiful children who “enjoy The Castle as much as we do.”

Fields, Stokes, and the eight other inductees received complimentary travel to Columbus, as well as dining and hotel accommodations — and a reception in their honor.

“They all have such unique and interesting stories about the ways in which White Castle has played a significant role in their lives. As a family-owned business, we’re really touched to hear about their personal connection with White Castle,” said Jamie Richardson, vice president at White Castle.

Other inductees in this year’s class include a teacher who had his eighth grade students develop their writing skills by drafting reviews of White Castle sliders and a man who celebrated his 60th birthday by visiting 165 White Castle locations in 21 days.

Since 2001, 272 people have been inducted in the Cravers Hall of Fame.