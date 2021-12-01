2 IMPD officers stabbed in attack on city’s near north side; man shot and wounded by police

INDIANAPOLIS — Two IMPD officers are recovering after being stabbed in what police are calling an ambush-style attack on the north side.

The suspect was taken to the hospital and then booked into jail after being shot and wounded by the officers.

The incident unfolded at about 1:15 a.m. in the 1400 block of Fairfield Avenue, which is just south of the Indiana State Fairgrounds. A public police report indicates officers were initially called to Fairfield Ave. on a report of a disturbance.

Police arrived to find a man — later identified as 20-year-old Deonta Williams — standing in the street. He told them he was being harassed by another person. IMPD said the officers told Williams they would try to find the person involved, but when they turned and began walking away Williams stabbed them. One officer was stabbed in the chest. The other was stabbed in the neck.

Officers then gave verbal commands and discharged their firearms after Williams failed to comply with those commands. He was shot and has what police are calling non-life-threatening injuries. Williams was last described as stable. Investigators believe he is the one who made the initial 911 call.

IMPD said the officer stabbed in the neck remains under medical care in “good condition.” The officer stabbed in the chest has been released.

#BREAKING: Two officers are recovering here after being stabbed by a suspect. One was stabbed in the neck and the other in the chest. We’re told one just got out of surgery and might be here a few day. The other could be released today. pic.twitter.com/DItVix2MYA — Eric Pointer (@EricPointerTV) December 1, 2021

Police said they found multiple knives on Williams, which were later recovered from the scene.

IMPD confirmed both of the officers were wearing station-issued body cameras. According to IMPD Asst. Chief Chris Bailey, the footage is both “disturbing” and “heroic.” Video is expected to be released at a later date.

“We are lucky to have women and men who are willing to put themselves between us and evil every single day,” said Bailey. “It is a tough job. It’s tougher now than it’s ever been, and I am so proud and honored to wear the same uniform as these brave officers that we saw here tonight.”

IMPD Asst. Chief Chris Bailey says two male officers were stabbed in an unprovoked ambush this morning; stemming from a 911 call. They are recovering. pic.twitter.com/BQXMQImq8f — Justin Kollar (@kollarjustin) December 1, 2021

“I think it just goes to illustrate the challenge police officers face,” said Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears.

Jail records show the suspect Williams was arrested for attempted murder and was booked into jail on a preliminary charge of aggravated battery.

Prosecutor Mears will have to decide which criminal charge will best hold the suspect accountable in court.

“Moving forward we need to send a message to the community that police need to be protected and we need to recognize the dangers that go along with being a police officer,” said Ryan Mears.

In a separate case, Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears announced this week that William Allen was found guilty of attempted murder (Level 1 Felony) for shooting an IMPD officer. That shooting occurred while the officer was arresting Allen for a suspected theft in May 2019.

“Whether it’s a knife or a gun, don’t ever point a weapon at a police officer, because that outcome is not going to be good for anybody involved,” said Mayor Joe Hogsett.

A search of court records shows Williams, who is homeless, was charged with burglary earlier this year.

He was initially given a $25,000 surety bond, which was later lowered to $750.

Williams was able to post bond with the assistance of The Bail Project in April and was on GPS monitoring awaiting trial.

Bailey said IMPD’s civilian-majority use of force board will investigate, as is typical with all officer-involved shootings.

A separate administrative investigation is being conducted by IMPD Internal Affairs. The officers who fired their guns have been placed on administrative leave as is standard procedure in an officer-involved shooting investigation.

Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett tweeted about the incident Wednesday morning, referencing both the bravery of IMPD officers and the challenges they face on the job.

I’m heartened to hear that all involved are in stable condition; my thoughts and appreciation are with these officers and the entire department. — Mayor Joe Hogsett (@IndyMayorJoe) December 1, 2021

Anyone with information is asked to call Sergeant Michael Duke at (317) 327-3475 or email him at Michael.Duke@indy.gov.