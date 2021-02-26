2 dead after van rear-ends semi on I-465

INDIANAPOLS (WANE) – Two men are dead after the van they were in rear-ended a semi on I-465 Thursday evening.

At 11:52 p.m., emergency crews were called to the scene of a serious crash on I-465 westbound near Michigan Road on Indianapolis’ northwest side. When first responders arrived they found the crash involving a full size van that rear-ended into a semi.

A medic from Hendricks County was driving by and stopped to help until other first responders arrived, the press release said.

Two men were trapped in a full size van and both were unconscious and unresponsive, the press release said. Crews from the Indianapolis Fire Department worked to extricate both individuals.

Despite life saving efforts, the passenger, Brenden Harper, 25, of Indianapolis, was pronounced deceased at the scene, officers report. The driver, Andrew Blackwell, 33, of Greenwood, was transported by EMS to an area hospital and later pronounced deceased. The Marion County Coroner’s Office responded to the scene to recover the remains of the deceased.

Preliminary investigation by Indiana State Police Crash Reconstructionists determined a semi, driven by Raimundo Luis of Miami, Florida, had pulled over to the right shoulder due to a mechanical issue. A white full size cargo van ran off the road and struck the back of the trailer. Indications are that the semi was not in the travel lane and had emergency flashers activated, the press release said.

The driver of the semi requested medical evaluation however was not transported by EMS.

The westbound lanes of I-465 were restricted for four hours while the crash was investigated.

The information in this release is preliminary and this investigation is ongoing.