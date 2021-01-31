2 children injured in horse drawn buggy vs. truck crash in Adams County

News
Posted: / Updated:
Horse drawn buggy crash

Horse drawn buggy after crash.

ADAMS COUNTY Ind. (WANE) – Two children traveling in a horse drawn buggy collided with a pick-up truck after failing to realize its proximity on the road in Adams County on Friday afternoon.

Police say the individual manning the buggy, a fifteen-year-old boy, left a private drive with the intention of traveling northbound on CR 000. He was with another child, age 12.

Pick-up truck that collided with buggy.

The individual didn’t realize how close the pick-up truck was on the road and did not stop. The truck attempted to avoid crashing with the buggy, but could not.

The truck rear-ended the buggy and both children were ejected. They were transported to a local hospital and have since then been discharged.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss