2 children injured in horse drawn buggy vs. truck crash in Adams County

ADAMS COUNTY Ind. (WANE) – Two children traveling in a horse drawn buggy collided with a pick-up truck after failing to realize its proximity on the road in Adams County on Friday afternoon.

Police say the individual manning the buggy, a fifteen-year-old boy, left a private drive with the intention of traveling northbound on CR 000. He was with another child, age 12.

Pick-up truck that collided with buggy.

The individual didn’t realize how close the pick-up truck was on the road and did not stop. The truck attempted to avoid crashing with the buggy, but could not.

The truck rear-ended the buggy and both children were ejected. They were transported to a local hospital and have since then been discharged.