MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) — On Thursday, police checked the IDs of 143 people at a bar in Madison, Wisconsin. Only six were of age.

Police with the Madison Police Department were conducting “proactive enforcement” in downtown Madison on Sept. 1, visiting bars in the neighborhood and checking to see if the venues were enforcing liquor laws, police wrote in an incident report.

At one of the bars, officers cited 137 people for underage drinking or having false IDs. They did not name the bar, but noted that it was located within the 600 block of Main Street.

“MPD is actively working with the establishment on this investigation, and they will not be named at this time until further steps are taken to determine the bar’s role in the matter,” police wrote.

Officers added that more citations are “likely.”

In the incident report, police also noted that bars in the Madison area are encouraged to partake in the department’s safety training seminars.