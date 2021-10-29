12 pounds of fentanyl found during southern Indiana traffic stop; driver arrested

Photos courtesy of the Indiana State Police

PUTNAM COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A man was arrested Friday morning after officers found 12 pounds of suspected fentanyl during a traffic stop.

According to the Indiana State Police (ISP), around 11:45 a.m. a trooper spotted a Ford Taurus near mile marker 42 on I-70 following a vehicle too close with improper brake lights and performed a traffic stop.

While talking to the driver, identified as Polo Huereca-Rivera, 40, of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, the trooper noticed signs of criminal indicators. ISP reports that a consent to search the car found approximately 12 pounds of suspected fentanyl with an estimated street value of $250,000.

Huereca-Rivera was taken into custody and transported to the Putnam County Jail on the following charges:

  • Dealing a Narcotic Drug, Level 2 Felony
  • Possession of a Narcotic Drug, Level 3 Felony

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

