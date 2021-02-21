11 boats destroyed in Patoka Lake fire; 11 others damaged

BIRDSEYE, Ind. (AP) — Indiana conservation officers say a fire has destroyed 11 boats at Hoosier Hills Marina on Patoka Lake and damaged 11 others on Friday.

Officers say the fire began about 8:45 a.m. Friday and marina staff tried to extinguish it. Staff successfully moved two boats from the docks, creating a fire break. No injuries have been reported.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation by the State Fire Marshal’s Office. The lake is located south of French Lick and east of Jasper.