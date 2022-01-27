101-year-old tennis player serving up aces in California

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (KRON) – They say age is just a number, and Lloyd Lettis of Mountain View, California, is proof of that.

At 101-years-young, Lettis still makes his way to Los Altos High School three days a week to play tennis with a group of other locals.

“I enjoy the fact that they don’t mind playing with me,” he joked.

The oldest of the group by a decade, Lettis attacks each forehand with all he has.

“I don’t feel any different,” said Lettis, “Just trying to keep my eye on the ball and sometimes that’s hard to do.”

Lettis’ son Bill thinks his father is going to keep playing for “another five or ten years,” largely because he doesn’t think of himself as old.

“I love that he plays tennis three days a week, I hate that he drives here by himself and doesn’t take Uber,” said Bill. “He will not give up driving to play tennis or see his friends or go to the grocery store.”

“He loves this family and that’s one thing that I think keeps him going,” said Bill.

In addition to tennis, Lettis enjoys studying astronomy, playing competitive bridge, and attending Cal football games every season.

“I went to the Big Game yes, Cal played a really good game for a change,” said Lettis.

Cal Berkeley is also where Lettis met his wife of 75 years. The couple has four children, 14 grandchildren, and 23 great-grandchildren.

He said he’s grateful to be another year older, another year wiser, and still playing tennis.

“I think I’ll continue playing tennis as long as I can or as long as they’ll bear with me,” said Lettis.