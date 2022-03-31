FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Gertrude “Gertie” Timberlake turned 100-years-old on March 31st.

Gertie’s niece, Cherise Dixie organized the event for the close knit family, and had much to say about the nature of the family’s relationship, remarking.

“Our family is very close. There’s a lot of us, we get together often. We used to have Stark’s family breakfast right here in this facility before covid. We look for opportunities to come together, we go to church together, we have great times, play cards, and love to eat. We’re a really tight family.”

Cherise Dixie at the celebration (WANE 15/Ethan Dahlen)

The fact that there “are a lot of us” was evident at the celebration. The Samuel Walker Community center which is attached to the Jerusalem Baptist Church was buzzing with activity.

Gertie was front and center in a plush blue chair as family and friends alike came to embrace, greet, and congratulate her. The scene was very reminiscent of a queen being greeted in her court, and fittingly Dixie would also go on to say of Gertie, “she’s definitely the Matriarch, what Aunt Gertie says goes.”

Gertie greets a guest (Wane 15/Ethan Dahlen)

One of Gertie’s long time friends led the group in a song filling the four walls with clapping and singing.

As for Gertie herself, she was just very thankful for all of it. She said, “I thank God that he let me get to one-hundred.” She would go on to thank God multiple times for allowing her to live so long.

Gertie’s final piece of advice on getting to one-hundred was as simple as they come…

“Just hang in there.”