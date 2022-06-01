FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — In exactly one month, GFL Environmental USA will take over as Fort Wayne’s trash and recycling collector.

On Tuesday, WANE 15 reported on the city’s efforts to pick up the slack in Red River’s final month as the outgoing company loses drivers.

In that report, Fort Wayne’s Director of Public Works Shan Gunawardena said GFL is prepared for a July 1 start date and that he has confidence in the company to do the job.

On Wednesday, GFL sent this statement to WANE 15:

“The GFL Environmental USA Inc. team is well on our way to hit the ground running in Fort Wayne on July 1, 2022. GFL has secured the vehicles needed to provide the level of service residents expect and deserve. While we are very pleased with our current recruitment results for drivers and loaders, GFL’s ongoing recruitment effort will continue past our start date. As we grow in northeastern Indiana and beyond, our need for top notch employees will grow as well. Those looking for a career opportunity with GFL should go to our website, gflenv.com/career/employment-opportunities-usa/, for more information.”

