NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WANE) — One person died and two others were injured in a crash early Sunday morning in New Haven.

The New Haven Police Department said the crash happened on SR 930 just west of New Haven Ave. just before 12:30 a.m.

According to police, the initial investigation found that one of the cars was driving west in the eastbound lanes and hit the other car head on. Both cars had significant damage to the front ends.

The driver of one of the vehicles was pronounced dead at the scene. There was no one else in the car with them.

The driver and a passenger of the other car were both taken to the hospital with what police called serious injuries.

Alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash, police said.

The incident is being investigated by the New Haven Police Department and the Allen County Coroner’s office.

The name of the victim will be released after an autopsy is completed and family is notified.