A photo taken at the scene of an overnight fatal crash near Trier Road and Greendale Drive in Fort Wayne on Sunday, 2/19/23.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Police responded to a crash involving reports of a person hit by a car just before 3:15 Sunday morning.

It happened near the intersection of Trier Road and Wyandotte Drive.

Police tell WANE 15 they responded to reports of a man down in the middle of the road. When they arrived, he was unresponsive and pronounced dead at the scene.

According to FWPD, witnesses told them the driver of an SUV hit the man and took off.

The suspect’s vehicle is described as possibly being a Ford SUV with damage to the driver’s side headlight area.

A photo taken at the scene of a fatal crash near Trier Road and Greendale Drive that happened just before 3:15 a.m. on Sunday, 2/19/23.

The police department is asking anyone with information or local residents who may have video surveillance to contact them or use the free “P3 Tips” app.

The crash remains under investigation. The Allen County Coroner will release the man’s name and manner of death following an autopsy.