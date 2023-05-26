Newark, VT – Vermont State Police have identified the person killed in a head-on crash in Newark. The crash happened around 10:30 PM Thursday, on route 114 near River Lane. 54-year-old Ian Cunningham from Walden was pronounced dead at the scene.

Troopers say the pickup truck Cunningham was driving crossed the double yellow line, and hit another pickup driving the other way. Two passengers in Cunningham’s truck, and the driver of the other pickup, were taken to the hospital. They are all expected to be okay.

If you know anything about the crash, please contact the state police.