(Reuters) – Argentine police seized some 1.6 tons of cocaine with a street value of $450 million dollars, local media reported on Friday.

Police suspect the drugs were destined for Dubai.

Footage released by the federal police, showed rows of packages displaying luxury brand logos on them, buried inside corn fodder bags in the city of Rosario.

Local media reported the drugs cargo was going to be sent to the Middle East ahead of the Qatar World Cup.