1/21 Highlight Zone Prep Basketball Scoreboard

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) The Middle Waves Music Festival will make a return this summer after being postposed in 2020 and 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. However for 2022 the festival will take place June 17 and 18 at a different location; the Foellinger Theatre campus in Franke Park.

“We’re so excited to host Middle Waves 2022 on the Foellinger Theatre Campus,” says Beth McAvoy, festival co-chair. “We’re known for giving festival-goers a unique experience and we’re excited to use a community gem in a new way.”