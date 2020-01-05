Skip to content
WANE
Fort Wayne
30°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Indiana
Crime
Entertainment
National/World
15 Finds Out
Border Report Tour
Black History Month
Positively Fort Wayne
Hispanic Heritage Month
Veterans Voices
Gas Gauge
Your Local Election HQ
Washington DC Bureau
Traffic
Top Stories
Soleimani’s IEDs killed more than 600 American soldiers, wounded many more
Border Democrats demand briefing on airstrike that killed Iranian general
Testimony in 2 lawsuits against private border wall in South Texas sheds light on water commission’s role
Deputies: Infant suffers from Shaken Baby Syndrome following alleged daycare worker abuse
Video Center
Newscast Streaming
Live Events Streaming
Weather
Live Doppler 15 Fury Forecast
Weather Alerts
Interactive Radar
Webcams
Closings and Delays
Text Alerts
Sports
High School Sports
Team of the Week
College Sports
Komets
TinCaps
Mad Ants
Japan 2020
The Big Game
Indianapolis Colts
Community Calendar
Pet of the Week
Lifestyle
Home for the Holidays
Medical Minute
Be Loyal Buy Local
Daily Pledge of Allegiance
Fun in the Fort
The Mel Robbins Show
At the Library
Cancer Care
Stars of Service
First Birthdays
Report It
More
Contests
Pro Football Challenge
Lottery
Horoscopes
TV Schedule
Obituaries
Text Alerts
Email Newsletters
About Us
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Work For Us
Advertise With Us
Search
Search
Search
University of St. Francis tops Huntington North in double header
NCAA Basketball Local
Posted:
Jan 5, 2020 / 12:45 AM EST
/
Updated:
Jan 5, 2020 / 12:45 AM EST
Men’s final:
USF 96- Huntington University 69
Women’s final:
USF 68- Huntington University 53
Trending Stories
Juvenile shoots self in Fort Wayne Airport parking lot, dies at hospital
Columbia City man dies in Whitley County crash
Fort Wayne Freeze hockey game benefits officer battling cancer
Man pleads guilty to back-to-back armed robberies at same credit union
Asian eatery Yen Ching closes in Covington Plaza
Don't Miss
Quadrantids Meteor Shower peaks, but don’t expect a big show
Ohio sheriff hit by New Year’s gunfire, bounced off flak jacket
WATCH: Body cam video shows rescue of California couple from burning home
Hunter 1, rattlesnake 0 after scary encounter in deer stand
City of Fort Wayne officials sworn into office
Treadmill studios take running to the next level
‘Human angel’ saves caged dog left at county park in Michigan