Mastodons Can’t Erase Slow Start In 70-61 Setback to South Dakota State

FORT WAYNE – Three Mastodons finished in double-digits in Purdue Fort Wayne’s 70-61 loss to South Dakota State on Saturday (Jan. 11) evening at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum in a men’s basketball contest.
The ‘Dons were never able to overcome South Dakota State’s 22-5 run to start the game. SDSU went 9-of-12 from the floor and Purdue Fort Wayne was 2-of-11 in the stretch. The ‘Dons went to the break trailing 40-20. The second half saw the ‘Dons out-score SDSU 41-30. The first Mastodon run cut the deficit to 12 points at 47-35 with 12:10 left on an and-one by Jarred Godfrey. SDSU built up their lead again before the ‘Dons cut it to 11 at 8:56 on a jumper by Deonte Billups. The Mastodons’ final run made it a six-point game with 1:50 left following a Godfrey jumper. But the dagger came on the next possession when SDSU’s David Wingett made a 3-pointer.
Brian Patrick led the ‘Dons with 16 points and six rebounds. Godfrey and DeMierre Black had 13 points.
The ‘Dons committed a season-low six turnovers. Purdue Fort Wayne grabbed 12 offensive rebounds, making it nine consecutive games with 10 or more offensive boards.
The ‘Dons shot 32.8 percent (22-of-67) from the floor. The Jackrabbits finished at 52.7 percent (29-of-55).
South Dakota State improves to 13-7 (4-1 Summit League). The ‘Dons fall to 9-10 (2-2 Summit League). The Mastodons have a few days off before Oral Roberts comes for a 1 p.m. tip on Saturday (Jan. 18).