Late Rally Not Enough For ‘Dons to Overcome Jackrabbits

FORT WAYNE – Despite 16 second-half points from freshman Riley Ott, Purdue Fort Wayne women’s basketball fell to South Dakota State 100-69 in the Gates Sports Center on Sunday afternoon (Jan. 12).

Ott finished with 20 points and five assists, which both led the Mastodons. Both figures were career-highs for the freshman. Anna Lappenküper followed closely behind in points with 19, but 14 were in the first half. Ellie Dykstra had one of her better games as a Mastodon, as she had a career-high eight points and contributed a team-high five boards.

The start of the fourth quarter had the ‘Dons best scoring run, which was a 10-0 spurt. Dykstra knocked in a jumper in the paint, Hannah Hess converted all three free throws after being fouled on a triple, and Hess drained a trey. This 10-0 run to start the quarter lasted nearly three minutes. Two free throws from Ott to end the third quarter paved the way for this run, bringing Purdue Fort Wayne within 17.

The difference in the game came early, as the Jackrabbits outscored the ‘Dons 25-12 in the opening quarter. The quarter was ended with a 3-pointer from SDSU’s Tori Nelson with 22 seconds remaining.

Purdue Fort Wayne led in fast break points 7-1 and made 14 out of 15 free throws in the game. The Mastodons also took care of the ball better than SDSU, as the ‘Dons committed 12 turnovers and forced 14 from the Jackrabbits. The Mastodons had eight steals on these 14 turnovers, leading to 11 points.

South Dakota State had five scorers in double figures, led by Paiton Burckhard with 20. The Jacks shot 59.4 percent for the afternoon.

Purdue Fort Wayne falls to 4-13, 0-4 in the Summit League while South Dakota State improves to 13-6, 5-0 Summit. The Mastodons will take Arnie Ball Court again on Thursday (Jan. 16) when they welcome Oral Roberts for a 7 p.m. tip.