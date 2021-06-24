Report: Pacers bringing Rick Carlisle back for second stint as head coach

LAKE BUENA VISTA, FLORIDA – AUGUST 23: Rick Carlisle of the Dallas Mavericks reacts against the LA Clippers in Game Four of the Western Conference First Round during the 2020 NBA Playoffs at AdventHealth Arena at ESPN Wide World Of Sports Complex on August 23, 2020 in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana Pacers are hiring Rick Carlisle as their new head coach, according to multiple reports.

It’s Carlisle’s second stint as head coach with the Pacers. He previously served as head coach from 2003 to 2007. He had also been an assistant with the team from 1997 through 2000.

ESPN’s Tim MacMahon, citing sources, said Carlisle will sign a four-year deal worth $29 million.

Most recently, Carlisle coached the Dallas Mavericks. He stepped down from that position at the end of the season with two years remaining on his contract.

Carlisle coached in Dallas from 2008 through 2021. He led the team to an NBA title during the 2010-2011 season.

He’ll replace Nate Bjorkgren, who was fired as the Pacers’ head coach after only one season at the helm.

Carlisle boasted a 181-147 record with the Pacers from 2003-2007 and coached the team to the Eastern Conference Finals in his first season. But suspensions from the infamous Pacers-Pistons brawl had an outsize impact on the 2004-2005 season and the franchise as a whole.

Carlisle was fired as Pacers head coach in after the team finished 12 games under .500 and missed the playoffs during the 2006-2007 season.