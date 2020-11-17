Oladipo joins ownership group with New Zealand Breakers

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Two-time NBA All-Star Victor Oladipo and his business manager, Jay Henderson, have joined an ownership group to purchase the New Zealand Breakers of the Australian National Basketball League.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed, but the deal will make Oladipo one of the world’s youngest basketball owners.

The announcement comes as Oladipo is about to enter the final season of his current contract with the Indiana Pacers and amid questions about his commitment to the team.

Oladipo says he will not be involved in the day-to-day operations, will not allow his ownership role become a distraction and that he is eager to bring an NBA title to the state of Indiana.