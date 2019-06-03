Meet The Team

Untitled Document
WANE 15 News Staff
Terra Bentley
Dirk Rowley
Nicholas Ferrerii
Glenn Marini
Pat Hoffman
Alyssa Ivanson
Greg Shoup
Sierra Tufts
Kaitor Kay
Andy McDonnell
Adam Solarczyk
Angelica Robinson
Chris Darby
Michael Kuhn
Rachel Russell
Tony Sandleben
Ruben Solis
Joe Strus

Don't Miss