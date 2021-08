FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - The Allen County Public Library's (ACPL) 2021 Summer Learning Program (SLP) wrapped up Saturday with millions of reading hours logged by community members and staff.

The program's goal is to prevent summer slide, which is the loss of knowledge and learning that happens when children are not in school and actively learning, ACPL said. Due to the pandemic, library staff knew this summer was a way to provide additional support and resource for students who had fallen behind over the past year.