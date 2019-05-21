Medical Minute

Medical Minute - Avoid outdoor injuries

Posted: May 21, 2019 09:43 AM EDT

Updated: May 21, 2019 09:43 AM EDT

Dr. Richard Busch explains how to avoid regretting those outdoor activities in this edition of the Medical Minute. 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest News - Local