Skip to content
WANE
Fort Wayne
42°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Indiana
Crime
Entertainment
National/World
15 Finds Out
CMA Awards
Border Report Tour
Positively Fort Wayne
Hispanic Heritage Month
Veterans Voices
Gas Gauge
Your Local Election HQ
Washington DC Bureau
Traffic
Top Stories
Hidden Valley releasing ranch-filled Xmas stocking
Website will pay you $3K a month to smoke marijuana
Live Trump Impeachment Hearings & Analysis: Jennifer Williams, Alexander Vindman 1st to testify Tuesday
Here’s everything we know about Sunday night’s ‘mass casualty’ shooting in Fresno
Video Center
Newscast Streaming
Live Events Streaming
Weather
WANE 15 Doppler Fury Forecast
Weather Alerts
Interactive Radar
Webcams
Closings and Delays
Text Alerts
Sports
High School Sports
Team of the Week
College Sports
Komets
TinCaps
Mad Ants
The Big Game
Indianapolis Colts
Community Calendar
Pet of the Week
Holiday Assistance
Lifestyle
Home for the Holidays
Medical Minute
Be Loyal Buy Local
Daily Pledge of Allegiance
Fun in the Fort
The Mel Robbins Show
At the Library
Cancer Care
Stars of Service
First Birthdays
Report It
More
Contests
Pro Football Challenge
Lottery
TV Schedule
Obituaries
Text Alerts
Email Newsletters
About Us
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Work For Us
Advertise With Us
Search
Search
Search
Live Now
Live Now
Coverage and Analysis of Impeachment Hearings
Mad Ants Prize Pack Giveaway
Trending Stories
Thousands of teachers converge on Indiana Statehouse for protest
Fort Wayne family sends boys to school with feminine hygiene products
Man killed in crash on West Washington Center Road identified
Man admits to sex with adopted daughters, gets probation
Man in custody after shots fired call near Northside Park
Don't Miss
Website will pay you $3K a month to smoke marijuana
BBB warns that illegal ‘Secret Sister’ gift exchange scam has resurfaced on social media
Ford Mustang SUV starts a blitz of new electric vehicles
‘World’s largest Starbucks’ opens in Chicago
Indianapolis Zoo welcomes 2 new walruses
‘Juice jacking scam’: Why you shouldn’t use public USB chargers
Inventor sets speed record in flying suit