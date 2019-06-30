Volunteers push through heat for this year’s Greek Fest

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – This year’s Greek Fest is now in the books and it was a hot one.

Hundreds of volunteers and visitors had to push through the heat for the last four days as temperatures reached the 90’s.

For many of the volunteers, the last four days at Headwaters Park have been blazing hot. Just ask Emanouili Papadakis.

“It’s been pretty hot out here,” Papadakis said. “We’ve got one fan blowing over there, this one is turned off, I don’t know why, it’s kind of been keeping us cool, but when you’re in front of the grills, it gets pretty hot, you sweat a little bit.”

For volunteers like Papadakis, hydration was key to beating the heat at this year’s event.

“They got some water in the cooler for us mixed with a little bit of lemon juice, so it’s refreshing,” he added.

Twin brothers Max and Alex Baker have been volunteering at Greek Fest for several years. This year they were on trash duty.

“We’ve been moving trash for mostly what, all day. Yeah, four days. And this heat does not help,” they said.

Despite the hot weather, Max and Alex said attendance this year was high, even on Sunday, which they said is typically their slowest day.

“Which is shocking with it being so hot and humid, I would be thinking that people would be going to the pools and lakes and stuff,” they said. “We’ve had a really good turnout compare to last year too, so just really proud of what we’re doing.”

For the volunteers, seeing people embrace Greek culture in Fort Wayne is why they volunteer their time so working in the heat to them is worth it.

“This is all to support our church, so we’re all out here volunteering and helping out just to get things done and show people a good time,” Papadakis added.

The festival serves as the biggest fundraiser for Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church.