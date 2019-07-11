Virtual dementia training comes to Allen County

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE): The Allen County Sheriff’s Department conducted virtual dementia training on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 with the help of Coventry Meadows Assisted Living.

The Coventry meadows staff ran the officers through a scenario that gave them a glimpse into what it is like to have dementia.

Officers wore special glasses, gloves, shoe inserts, headphones, and other gear meant to impair them in a similar way to what Alzheimer’s patients might experience. The officers then had to perform simple tasks while impaired, helping them better understand what subjects might be going through.

The sheriff’s department conducts annual in-service training on a variety of issues such as human trafficking, domestic violence, and other topics.